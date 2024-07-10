North Yorkshire Police say a motorbike has been stolen from the car park of Heron House, Brinkworth Terrace, off Lawrence Street just outside the Bar Walls in York between 11am and 9pm on Saturday (July 6). The motorcycle is a white and blue Lexmoto Venom with the registration number WJ16 BYG.

A police spokesman said: “We're particularly appealing for anybody in the surrounding areas who have CCTV/doorbell cameras to see if they have any footage of any persons with this vehicle around the times in question or anybody who may have seen this vehicle since it was stolen.

“If you have any information that may be able to assist our investigation, then please contact us via 101 or the online reporting tool quoting reference number 12240120322.”