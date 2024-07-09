Parts of our region have been hit by torrential rain this evening.
The A64 was reported to be be 'like a river' while Wentworth Street car park in Malton was once again turned into a mini-lake.
North Yorkshire Weather Updates has reported over 2 inches of rain at Helmsley and surrounding areas today.
They said it was 'Very, very, wet for the time of year.'
The outlook for the next few days remains changeable and on the cool side.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here