Parts of our region have been hit by torrential rain this evening.

The A64 was reported to be be 'like a river' while Wentworth Street car park in Malton was once again turned into a mini-lake.

North Yorkshire Weather Updates has reported over 2 inches of rain at Helmsley and surrounding areas today.

They said it was 'Very, very, wet for the time of year.'

The outlook for the next few days remains changeable and on the cool side.