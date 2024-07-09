Hull Road has been blocked by a crash this evening (Tuesday, July 9) which is causing traffic to back up on surrounding roads.

Witnesses report seeing the air ambulance at the scene.

According to the AA: "Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A1079 Hull Road both ways from York Road to Coneygarth Lane."

Passengers report that buses are being rerouted away from Dunnington and towards Elvington in an attempt to bypass the area.

The crash is thought to have happened at around 6pm.

More to follow.