North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from York went to the B1228 in York at around 4.15pm this afternoon (July 9).

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews found the driver out on arrival and uninjured.

“Crews provided scene safety and passed on all relevant information to the police.”

The B1228 runs from the A64 Grimston Bar roundabout in York to Howden.