A VEHICLE has been driven into a ditch on a road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from York went to the B1228 in York at around 4.15pm this afternoon (July 9).
Read next:
Summer show for York society with roots in 18th century
Arts exhibition draws inspiration from city’s archives and Victorian workhouse
Emergency services called to crash in North Yorkshire town
A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews found the driver out on arrival and uninjured.
“Crews provided scene safety and passed on all relevant information to the police.”
The B1228 runs from the A64 Grimston Bar roundabout in York to Howden.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here