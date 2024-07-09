Market Cross shopping centre is hosting a number of fun activities for visitors to enjoy in support of Selby Food and Drink Festival.

The festival – which celebrates food and drink producers from across the area – will return to the town on Saturday, July 13.

As thousands of people are set to descend on the town for the event, visitors are reminded that Market Cross shopping centre – which is in the heart of Selby – is also hosting a number of fun activities for people to get involved in.

READ MORE:

These will be held on the Saturday and between 11am and 2pm and people can take part in free face painting.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment from the talented singer Sarah Stones between 12 noon and 2pm.

In addition, Cooper’s Grocers will be offering delicious fruit tasters for customers to try.

Melissa Clement, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator, said: “The food festival is a fantastic event that attracts thousands of visitors every year to Selby.

“Here at Market Cross we wanted to join in the fun – so please feel free to pay us a visit as part of your day out.”

The annual festival, which is organised by Selby Town Council, will run from 10am to 4pm.

It features more than 40 stalls selling local produce, plus visitors will get the chance to taste the products and enjoy a range of street entertainment and family fun in the Market Place.

Market Cross also has a number of restaurants, bars and cafes if you want to continue your foodie adventure across the weekend.

Henry’s has just launched a brand new menu that features many popular and established dishes, plus a few additions, that are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Barco Lounge has a wide variety of cocktails, including Martinis and Spritzes, that can be enjoyed inside or in the sunshine on their large outdoor terrace.

The festival also presents an opportunity to take a look around the shopping centre’s vast array of retail shops including Belle Boutique, Dolled Up and Home Bargains.

For more information about events and special offers at Market Cross visit Welcome to Market Cross, Selby - Retail shopping at Market Cross, Selby (marketcross-selby.co.uk)