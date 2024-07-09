The parlour is set to open in the former storage room on the right of the entrance to St Lawrence Working Men’s Club, in Lawrence Street, east of the city centre.

Plans were approved by City of York Council officers after no objections were received.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted the working men’s club for comment.

It comes after plans for the ice cream parlour were first lodged in February.

The conversion of the 8.75sqm storage room would see a counter installed for displaying and selling ice cream and associated food and drink.

An existing internal doorway to the storage room is set to be removed and new access to the ice cream parlour created at the front of the building.

A council report on the plans stated that although there was a contrast between it and the working men’s club, it would function independently from the rest of the building.

The report stated: “The working men’s club would be un-impacted other than by the loss of a small storage area which may be resited elsewhere in the building.

“The use would contribute to the range of services offered locally and and would not, by virtue of its small scale, have a significant detrimental impact upon the area.

“The proposed works would respect the general character of the building and area and the impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents would be acceptable.”

St Lawrence Working Men’s Club first moved into what was a bed and breakfast in the mid-2000s.

Its billiards room on the building’s first floor was converted into a flat in 2016.

The wider area is home to a number of other venues including pubs, restaurants and take aways.