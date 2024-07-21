The ‘Choose Respect, Not Regrets’ campaign was devised by York BID and partners in a bid to tackle hate crime directed at hospitality staff.

It urges those visiting York for a night out to think about the impact of their actions on residents and businesses, and enforces this through repetition of key messaging, graphics and colours.

Campaign themes include anti-littering, using respectful language, drinking in moderation, river safety, rail travel, stopping public urination, and limiting street noise.

York BID's ‘Choose Respect, Not Regrets’ campaign (Image: Provided)

The messaging can be found on shop wraps, bollards, planters, cigarette bins, adverts, buses, and toilets, starting from York Rail Station and continuing throughout the city centre - adorned with messages such as ‘enjoy York, respectfully’ and ‘go steady, we’ve got enough history’.

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager at York BID, who is coordinating the campaign said: “This campaign aims to encourage respectful behaviour. York has a unique and diverse nighttime economy, and pubs, bars and restaurants are crucial to the success of this. We want everyone, from residents and students to workers and visitors, to have a safe and inviting experience in the city.

“We chose Feasegate as our shop wrap location to enhance the area and have used as many places as possible to showcase repetitious messaging for the intended audiences. This is all part of a much larger campaign around safety and respect for all."

York BID's ‘Choose Respect, Not Regrets’ campaign (Image: Provided)

The campaign runs in conjunction with the Purple Flag initiative – an award recently gained by York, that’s similar to the Blue Flag award for beaches and celebrates city centres which are able to meet or surpass the standards of excellence in managing the evening and night-time economy.

Councillor Peter Kilbane, Deputy Leader of City of York Council and Executive Member for Economy and Culture, said: “I welcome this campaign which asks everyone who enjoys our city centre’s vibrant evening economy to respect all who work in it. The city’s hospitality, transport and security workers spend their evenings looking after us, making sure people have great night out, while keeping us all safe.

“We take our hats off to them and call on everyone to show them nothing but kindness and respect. We’ll be sharing the message with people as they plan their trip to York, travel and arrive here, and while they’re out and about in the city: ‘Choose respect, not regrets’."

North Yorkshire Police Senior Commander for York, Superintendent Jon Aldred said: “We’ve all got a role to play in tackling hate crime and together we must put an end to it for good. The ‘Choose Respect, Not Regrets’ campaign is an extension of our work with partner organisations to ensure everyone can enjoy the city safely.

“Targeting hate at a person because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or gender is a crime which can have a devastating impact on individuals, their families and whole communities.

“The most important thing is for people to report it so we investigate and robustly deal with those responsible whilst supporting the victim. You can report crime on the North Yorkshire Police website or calling 101 or 999.”