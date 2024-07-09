The closures will be in place for this year's York 10K, with thousands of runners of all abilities heading to the city for the event next month.

Runners will descend on the city on Sunday, August 4 for one of the region’s biggest and best-loved charity road runs.

A hugely popular, inclusive and supported race for participants of all abilities, thousands of fun-runners, fundraisers and club runners are expected to take on the 10K challenge.

The day is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including the event’s official partner charities, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, RSPCA York & Harrogate & District Branch, Saint Catherine’s, Changing Lives, The Island, Menfulness and the York down Syndrome Support Group.

Starting at 9.30am, the 10K race will start and finish on the Knavesmire, close to York Racecourse. Known as Yorkshire’s most scenic 10K, the route explores some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and York Minster.

The day will also see the return of the York Mini and Junior runs sponsored by Xerox Business Solutions. Open to participants of all abilities and backgrounds; participants are invited to wheel, walk, jog and run. The Mini 1.5Km course is open to children aged between 3 – 8 and the Junior 2.5Km course caters for children aged between 9 – 14.

Starting and finishing on the Knavesmire, the junior run will start at 11.45am, followed by the Mini run shortly after.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Family Fund.

Family Fund are the UK’s largest grant-making charity for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child on a low income. Family Fund believes that families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people should have the same choices, quality of life, opportunities and aspirations as wider families.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, event organisers are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Road closures will begin around the start/finish in Knavesmire Road from 12pm on Saturday, August 3 until 3pm on Sunday, August 4. Parking suspensions will also be in place in Knavesmire Road from 5pm on Friday, August 2.

Road closures around the route will come into force from between 4am – 8.30am on Sunday, August 4. Knavesmire Road from Knavesmire Crescent and Racecourse Road will come into force from 4am and will be re-opened for 1pm. Road closures on Campleshon Road and Bishopthorpe Road will come into force for 7.30am and will re-open for 12.30pm/1pm. Other road closures around the route including: Nunnery Lane, Micklegate, Priory Street, Bishophill Junior, Fetter Lane, Skeldergate, Bridge Street, Spurrier Gate, Coney Street, St Helen’s Square, Blake Street, Duncombe Place, Minster Yard, Deangate, Goodramgate, Church Street, Parliament Street, Coppergate, Castlegate, Clifford Street, Cumberland Street, King’s Staith and Butcher Terrace will come into force from 8.30am. These roads will be re-opened on a rolling basis with the final closure re-opened for 12pm.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Entries are still open for both event’s; potential participants are encouraged to go to www.runforall.com to enter.