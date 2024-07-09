The festival welcomed 15,000 visitors to the grounds of Ragley Hall in Warwickshire from June 28 to 30.

The expert drone pilots at Fly Flow Media were able to capture high-end aerial footage to help promote the festival for 2025, utilising both wide vistas of the site and fast-paced shots following the bikes on the trails at the festival.

Company owner Dan Pingstone described the event as a success and looks forward to continuing their good working relationship with the festival in 2025.

Dan has produced an account of the event at https://www.flyflowmedia.com/post/drone-filming-motorcycle-festival.

You can see their work from the event on the Adventure Bike Rider social channels.