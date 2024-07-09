A well-known employment lawyer in the York market, Gillian brings several years’ experience acting across many different employment matters.

She regularly advises both public and private sector employers on matters including contracts of employment, handbooks, disciplinary and dismissals, poor performance, grievances, settlement agreements, restructure/redundancies and TUPE.

Gillian said: “Andrew Jackson’s employment practice has built a strong reputation for providing high quality advice to a diverse client base. I’m excited to have joined the firm and I’m looking forward to ensuring that we continue to provide an outstanding service for clients, which is tailored to their needs.”

Jonathan Dale, partner and head of employment, said: “Gillian has already proven to be a fantastic addition. Her friendly, professional and knowledgeable approach has won praise from clients. I know she will be an asset to our employment practice.”