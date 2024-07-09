A CRASH on a major road in East Yorkshire is causing miles of backed up traffic.
Two lanes of the M62 Westbound close to Goole have been blocked off following a crash.
According to the AA, this is currently causing delays of 30 minutes with queues stretching for four miles.
More to follow.
