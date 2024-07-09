As the press reported earlier today, the power cut affected the village of Tockwith.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid told the Press at lunchtime: "At 5:42am this morning (9 July), we were made aware of an unplanned power cut caused by trees making contact with an overhead power line in Tockwith, North Yorkshire impacting around 760 customers.

"By 6am, we had successfully restored 390 customers through switching electricity through alternative routes on our network.

"Our customer support vehicle was in the area ensuring our vulnerable customers had hot drinks and phone charging facilities.

"A further 210 of our customers were restored by around 8.50am and all remaining affected customers were restored by around 10:15am.

“Our vegetation management team have been asked to attend and trim foliage in the area to prevent it causing any future disruption for our customers."