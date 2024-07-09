A NUMBER of high value tools were stolen in the dead of night from an address in centre of York.
The robbery reportedly took place on Hawthorn Grove, Heworth, between 2am and 3am on Thursday May 30.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Unknown suspects entered a house under renovation and stole a number of high-value tools.
“We’re particularly appealing for witnesses to come forward along with residents with relevant doorbell footage in the area or anyone who recalls any suspicious activity.”
Please email callum.johnstone@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the police investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Callum Johnstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240094824 when passing on information.
