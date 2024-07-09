The robbery reportedly took place on Hawthorn Grove, Heworth, between 2am and 3am on Thursday May 30.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Unknown suspects entered a house under renovation and stole a number of high-value tools.

“We’re particularly appealing for witnesses to come forward along with residents with relevant doorbell footage in the area or anyone who recalls any suspicious activity.”

Please email callum.johnstone@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the police investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Callum Johnstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240094824 when passing on information.