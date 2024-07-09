On Sunday (July 7), large camera vans were seen travelling through Ripon, carrying crew members - sparking questions from locals about what was happening.

However, those questions have now been answered - after it was confirmed that filming for 28 Years Later; a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, was taking place.

In images captured and posted to social media group Blow Your Horn Ripon, a large 'Movie Makers' HGV can be seen travelling through Ripon.

A camera van travelling through Ripon (Image: BLOW YOUR HORN RIPON)

The film is a second sequel to Danny Boyle's critically acclaimed horror epic, 28 Days Later, which reset the zombie genre for the 21st Century by making victims of the 'rage virus' move quickly.

Despite being shot on a low budget - and with digital equipment - 28 Weeks Later was a huge success when it opened in 2002 and led to a sequel 28 Weeks Later which continued the story as the virus spread beyond Britain's shores.

Horror fans have been lobbying for an update ever since and 28 Years Later will bring the story bang up to date.

According to IMDB: "Originally, the follow-up was set to be titled "28 Months Later", continuing with the movie's timeline-set title motif. However, after so much time had passed since we last returned to this world in 2007 (28 Weeks Later), it was deemed more appropriate to name the film "28 Years Later"."

Although the plot is a tightly guarded secret some fans have speculated that the movie will be set in 2024 when the remnants of humanity have retreated to remote areas in a bid to avoid the rage virus zombies.

It's understood that, along with filming in Ripon, the Hollywood movie will also use Aysgarth Falls for some of its scenes.

While the film crews were in Ripon over the weekend, coffee shop Oliver's Pantry played host to acclaimed actress Jodie Comer.

This inclusion of North Yorkshire in the filming of 28 Years Later follows trailers and crew being spotted in Lindisfarne (the Holy Island), Hexham, Newcastle and County Durham in recent months.

In images captured of film crews so far, trailers at Lindisfarne, Hexham, and Waskerley, near Consett, in County Durham, there seems to be an extensive team behind the production, which is expected to be released on June 20, 2025.

According to movie site IMDB, the film, directed by Danny Boyle, will be filmed in the North East and North Yorkshire.

What do we know so far?





The film will star Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Cillian Murphy

Filming has started in Northumberland and now moved to County Durham, near Consett (Waskerley)

28 Years Later is a follow-up to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later

It is directed by Danny Boyle - with film crews spotted across the North East in recent times

The locations used in the filming so far

Lindisfarne (the Holy Island)

Hexham

Newcastle

Waskerley (County Durham)

Ripon (North Yorkshire)

What has IMDB said?





"Fans of the 2002 film 28 Days Later and its follow-up 28 Weeks Later have been waiting seventeen years for another entry in the franchise, hoping we’d someday see a movie called 28 Months Later. We’re not getting that one, but 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland are currently working on reviving the franchise, and they’re going to make this revival worth the wait."

What is the reported cast?



