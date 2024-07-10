York Gin’s York Distillery would open at Middletons Hotel, in Skeldergate, this summer if its application for an alcohol licence is approved.

Natalie Hall, operations director for York Gin’s owner York Drinks, said the new more comfortable and purposely-designed location would host three-hour making classes and tasting sessions.

It comes after plans for York Distillery were unveiled in February.

If City of York Council approves the licence application it would see York gins being produced within the city’s walls for the first time.

York Drinks has claimed the establishment of its York Gin line in 2018 marked the first time the spirit was made legally in the city.

A number of illegal distilleries have operated in the city over the centuries.

Middletons Hotel (Image: Pic supplied)

Guests at the planned York Distillery will have the opportunity to see gin being made and make their own and take it home.

Gin tasting classes currently hosted by the company in the premises at 12 Pavement would also move to the venue.

It would only take pre-bookings and would not be open to passing customers.

The licence application lodged with the council has asked for opening hours of 10am to 11.30pm, seven days a week.

York Gin’s range includes Roman Fruit which was named Best Buy in BBC Good Food Magazine’s Christmas edition.

Its London Dry Gin was Good Housekeeping’s Best Gin of 2024 and other gins have gone on to win international competitions.

An impression showing how the York Distillery planned at Middletons Hotel, Skeldergate, York, could look. Picture: York Drinks

York Drinks operations director Ms Hall said the distillery would provide a fantastic addition to the city’s tourism offer.

The director said: “We expect locals and hotel guests will embrace the York Distillery, too.

“We are delighted to be working with such a beautiful and iconic property as Middletons Hotel for the York Distillery.

“We both share the same ethos of providing unforgettable experiences and fabulous customer service.”