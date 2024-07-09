A SOCIETY with historic royal patronage and going strong after more than 250 years is hosting its summer show.
The Ancient Society of York Florists is holding the event at 11am on Saturday, July 13.
The society was formed in 1768 with a first show in Colliergate, where six florists’ efforts were accepted.
Read next:
Family's 'shock and profound sadness' as man killed in B1229 crash is named
Arts exhibition draws inspiration from city’s archives and Victorian workhouse
Hollywood success for film with scenes set and shot in York
Society documents bear the royal coat of arms from the Queen Anne period and King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra were patrons.
The summer show includes classifications for fuchsias, pelargoniums & geraniums, roses, sweet peas, carnations, fruit & vegetables plus other plant classes.
The are also classes in floral art, baking, handicrafts & photography.
More information and the full schedule is on www.ancientsocietyofyorkflorists.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here