The Ancient Society of York Florists is holding the event at 11am on Saturday, July 13.

The society was formed in 1768 with a first show in Colliergate, where six florists’ efforts were accepted.

Society documents bear the royal coat of arms from the Queen Anne period and King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra were patrons.

The show takes place at Wigginton Recreation Hall (Image: Kevin)

The summer show includes classifications for fuchsias, pelargoniums & geraniums, roses, sweet peas, carnations, fruit & vegetables plus other plant classes.

The are also classes in floral art, baking, handicrafts & photography.

More information and the full schedule is on www.ancientsocietyofyorkflorists.co.uk