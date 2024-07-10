Stillington Primary School, near Easingwold, which has 32 pupils, school has been graded good by Ofsted with inspectors describing the school as ‘a small, welcoming school that has a strong sense of community’.

They said: "The school promotes equal opportunities well and encourages pupils to raise their aspirations. Pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain."

When it came to where Stillington needs to improve inspectors said: "Teachers do not use assessment information well enough to inform what they teach pupils in reading comprehension. As a result, they do not address gaps in pupils’ learning.

"The school should ensure that teachers use assessment information to help pupils address gaps in their learning.

"The school has also not identified the important knowledge pupils need in some areas of the nursery curriculum.

"Although the school has plans in place to complete this work, some activities do not meet the needs of all children in the class. The school should act quickly to ensure that teachers provide activities that closely match the needs of the different age groups within the class."

As The Press reported at the time, the school came out of special measures in 2021 and is now part of a federation of three schools: Foston, Terrington and Stillington (FTS) primaries.

Terrington Primary School also had an Ofsted in November and inspectors found the school to be a good school saying ‘pupils thrive at this friendly, happy school. The school’s ethos, ‘a place where children love, learn and grow together’, is at the heart of the curriculum.

Terrington Primary School has been awarded a good rating from Ofsted (Image: Supplied)

Foston Primary School was visited by SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) in January, where the school was celebrated for its family feel. ‘Staff and families love the school and share inspirational experiences of belonging’. ‘Pupils and families are loved at Foston. We are ‘one big family’ is a frequent and accurate refrain.’

Sarah Moore, executive headteacher of FST Federation said: "It has been quite a year for our three schools which I am immensely proud of. Stillington Primary School has been on a big journey over the last five years."

In September 2019 Stillington Primary School governing body began consultation on proposing to close the school following an inadequate rating from Ofsted. Foston and Terrington Primary Schools agreed to work with Stillington Primary School and they federated in April last year.

Mrs Moore said: "The hard work and dedication of all our staff across our Federation has made this year one to really celebrate."

If you would like to visit any of the schools they have open days on September 20 for Foston and Stillington and September 27 at Terrington and open evenings on September 23 at Stillington and Foston and September 30 at Terrington.

More details can be obtained by contacting each school.

Foston Primary School is celebrating a successful SIAMS inspection (Image: Supplied)