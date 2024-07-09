A MAN wanted by police could be in North Yorkshire.
34-year-old Phillip Watson is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license conditions.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe Watson could be in the Harrogate area and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.
“He is described White, around 5ft 9 ins tall, of proportionate build, with a shaved head.”
If you see him, or have any info, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.
Please quote reference number 12240107703 when providing details.
