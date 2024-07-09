A pub chain will be offering a free pint to customers during England's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday (July 10), but only if a certain event happens.
Customers will be able to redeem a free pint at Greene King pubs once the final whistle has blown if England has managed to score in the game.
After that they'll need to say the words “England scored, please pour” at the bar to claim it.
The offer entitles pubgoers to one free pint of either Greene King IPA, Yardbird Pale Ale, Old Speckled Hen, Old Golden Hen, House Bitter, False Nine, Level Head Session IPA, Flint Eye Dry-Hopped Lager, Hazy Day Hazy IPA, Prior Life All Day IPA, Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.
You can find your local Greene King pub on the website here.
How does the Greene King free pint offer work?
The offer will be available in Greene King pubs between 9,45pm and 11pm once the match between England and the Netherlands has concluded.
It will count for any goals England scores in normal time or extra time as well as if they manage to net in a penalty shootout should it come to that.
Customers will receive a stamp after redeeming their free drink with it strictly being one free drink per person.
The promotion will not be available in a couple of Greene King pubs including William Camden (Bexleyheath), Jolly Milliner (Luton), Green Posts (Portsmouth), Portsbridge (Cosham), Churchill (Poole), Aspen Tree (Romford) or Hoy & Helmet (Benfleet).
Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “With the highly anticipated semi-final against [the] Netherlands just around the corner, we know that in football tournaments the winning result is never guaranteed.
“We want to support the nation and guarantee a good time win, lose or draw so no matter the result should England score, we’ll give our guests a free drink on us!
“At Greene King, we are proud to be the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues - we have something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs to watch the semi-final and hopefully claim a free drink on us – fingers crossed!”
