Today (Tuesday, July 9) is the first day of the 165th Great Yorkshire Show, an annual agricultural event which is set to welcome 140,000 visitors over the course of its four days at The Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

The celebration of all things farming has seen tickets completely sell out with visitors set to enjoy the best of all things countryside from show jumping to sheep shearing to the 'Battle of the Butchers'.

In total, there are more than 12,000 entries across 21 different sections of the show - giving revellers plenty to enjoy.

In addition to this, the Show looks forward to hosting more than 100 farmers from all over the world for the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference 2024. It will be the only agricultural show they will attend as part of an 18-day tour to see how UK farmers breed Ayrshire cattle and to share best practice.

Ayrshire Cattle exhibitors James and Anna Waterhouse with models Amanda Marsden and Keith French in YAS Tweed (Image: Provided)

Yesterday saw the finishing touches being put to displays including the Grimme Potato Harvester V470 Platinum which, at nearly 4m wide, 13 metres long and 3.6 metres tall, will be on the President’s Lawn in honour of this year’s President Martin Cockerill – a celebration of his distinguished career in the potato industry at RS Cockerill York.

With more than 2,000 horses, ponies and donkeys competing, equine shows will make up one of the highlights of a jam-packed schedule with two new classes introduced, including the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier, for the British Ridden Heavy Horses, in the ring at the Show – featuring giants, such as Shires, Clydesdales, Suffolk Punches, and Percherons.

Sammi Hall and the ladies representing the 15 flower farmers of Yorkshire with the Vintage Tractor flower display (Image: Provided)

There will also be Farm to Fashion Show in Sheep Shearing, celebrating British wool and sheep farmers, and demos of cutting-edge machinery, the latest in innovation as well as countryside displays and demonstrations, cookery, food and drink.

Some of the special guests expected at this year’s show include TV presenters Helen Skelton, Adam Henson, Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, and Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm (the official host farm for Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm series) – all of whom were quick to share their excitement, branding the show as ‘unmissable’ and a ‘real honour’.

A drone shot over the Great Yorkshire Show (Image: Provided)

Charles Mills, show director, said: “This is where the best of farming food and countryside comes together for farmers and the public. Where else can you find the finest cattle alongside the best showjumpers in the country?

“The competition is fierce throughout the week and the accolade of winning at the Great Yorkshire remains huge. We are very proud of the show and all who come together to help deliver it. We are sure visitors will have a fantastic time.”