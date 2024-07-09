At an inquest opening into the death of 19-year-old Harry William Calam in Northallerton this morning (July 9), coroner, Jon Heath said that he had died of a traumatic brain injury.

Mr Heath said that Harry, who is from York, died after the incident happened in Little Stonegate in York city centre on Monday, June 24.

"He was climbing on scaffolding when he fell to the ground. His death was confirmed at the scene and his provisional cause of death is traumatic brain injury," said Mr Heath.

As The Press reported yesterday, floral tributes have been left in Little Stonegate since the incident.

The hearing was adjourned for a full inquest to take place at a later date.

A notice in The Press says Harry was the much-loved son of Richard and Eileen and grandson of Val, Alan and Carmel and a loved nephew and cousin.

A celebration of Harry's life will be held at York Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday, July 24 at 12pm and any donations may be given for Rob Burrow Centre for MND at the service or at harrycalam.muchloved.com.

Tributes can also be left on the site and anyone going to the ceremony is asked to wear whatever they feel most comfortable in, be that black tie or comfy and casual, your presence is what really matters.

A statement on the site says: "May we take this opportunity to send our heartfelt condolences to all who know and love Harry. You are in our thoughts."

Following the service in York cemetery chapel all are welcome to continue celebrating Harry's life at York Sports Club, Shipton Road, YO30 5RE from 1.15pm.

Further enquiries can be made with Darley Funeral Directors on (01904) 622746, or to reception@darleyfunerals.co.uk

Floral tributes left in Little Stonegate in York city centre (Image: Haydn Lewis)