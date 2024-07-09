Off-The-Peg – part of the award-winning Dotty Bridal business - stocks exclusive ‘sample’ designer wedding dresses which have previously been tried on by brides-to-be and are available at hugely discounted prices both in store and on its website, www.offthepegbridal.co.uk

The dresses are ‘one offs’ – but the retailer says they often prove the perfect style and fit for brides –making them the ideal option for those with a wedding fast approaching, or those simply looking to pick up a designer dress at a super discounted price.

Owner Shannon Martin, who established Dotty Bridal in 2015, and is a previous candidate on TV show The Apprentice, said: “We’re thrilled to be heading to York and to be bringing the Off-The-Peg by Dotty concept to the city also, as ‘buy on the day’ wedding dress shopping is really seeing a boom."

READ MORE:

“Obviously we have established a reputation with brides who want the full experience of trying on dresses and choosing one to be tailor-made for them at our Dotty Bridal boutique in Holmfirth.

“However, at the same time we have seen equal demand from brides to be able to walk into or Off-The-Peg offering, where they can choose a dress and walk out with it that very day.

“That’s the offering we will now be bringing to York. It will be buy off the peg on the day, but we will still offer that boutique experience for brides to enjoy with friends and family, with expert advice and support from our team to help brides find a bargain designer there and then.”

Off-The-Peg’s new York store will offer designer gowns from world-leading designers including Pronovias, Madi Lane, Justin Alexander, Allure Bridal and many more, in sizes from a UK 6 to a UK 26. Dresses will start in price from £699, with some having up to 70% off their original price.

Shannon explained: “I think what attracts people is the huge savings we are able to offer, and we do this because each dress is a one off, and for us to sell it requires a bride-to-be to come along who first of all loves it, and then fits in it.

“When that happens it’s a truly magical moment as they know there any then that they are taking away a designer dress that day, which would cost hundreds, if not thousands more, if it had been specifically made and order for them.”

Shannon says she is thrilled to be opening in York, the first venture for her business outside of Holmfirth, in West Yorkshire.

She added: “York is the ideal location for us. I’ve never wanted us to be based in shopping malls our outlets, as I believe our brand fits with market towns and cities with rich histories such as York, which attract visitors from far and wide.

“It’s a natural next step for us from Holmfirth and I am excited about to meet new customers, and help so many more brides find their perfect dress.”

Off-The-Peg will open its new store in Coney Street, York city centre, in August.