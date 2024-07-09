Antony Axham died after the red Triumph motorcycle he was riding crashed in Speeton Gate near Bridlington, at around 7.15pm on Sunday, July 7.

The 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Axham’s family paid tribute to him through Humberside Police.

Antony’s family said: “Words cannot express the shock and profound sadness we, as a family, are feeling at the loss of Tony.

“He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and cousin.

“He loved golf and rugby, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“His children brought such joy to his world, and we recently celebrated his eldest daughter’s 18th birthday together.

“He felt such pride that she is completing her A-levels and is preparing for university.

“We would all like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, not only our close friends and family, but the wider public who have left such thoughtful comments and messages.

“We would also like to thank Humberside Police for their continued support during this difficult time, and the BRAKE charity for their resources and ongoing support.

“Information about Tony’s funeral will be posted in due course, and all who knew him are welcome to attend.”

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said the family continued to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

How to report information

Humberside Police said it received reports that a red Triumph motorcycle was travelling along the B1229, towards Speeton, when it was believed to have been in collision with a silver Ford Ranger.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services attended, and Tony, who was riding the motorbike, sustained fatal injuries, and died at the scene.”

Humberside Police has appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with the ongoing inquiries, to call 101, quoting log 420 of 7 July.