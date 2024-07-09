A village west of York has been affected by a power cut.
Around 50 homes in Tockwith have reportedly been without power since before 7am, according to the National Powergrid website.
The company is unable to give an estimate as to when supplies might be restored.
Neither was it able to explain what had caused the 'unplanned' outage.
While there has been much heavy rain overnight, with much surface water on roads in the area, there is no sign of any storm damage.
A Tockwith resident told the Press: "Because the power went off before 7.30am, it meant I had to have a cold shower today.
"Fortunately, the Aga cooker meant I could still start the day with a hot coffee, but with my mobile also going flat and needing charging, I had to come to McDonalds at Poppleton to try and get working and to get some work done."
"This is most annoying and frustrating."
