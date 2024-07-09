The Scarborough neighbourhood policing team arrested five people in Barrowcliff yesterday morning (July 8).

North Yorkshire Police say officers from the operational support unit, other specialist teams and British Transport Police were among those deployed onto the estate.

The arrests included a 35-year-old Scarborough woman, an 18-year-old Scarborough man, an 18-year-old Hull woman, a 15-year-old Scarborough boy and a 32-year-old man being arrested in connection with drug offences.

They remain in custody for questioning at this time.

Multi-agency teams are working within the community as part of the Clear, Hold, Build project - named 'Building Barrowcliff Together' - which was launched back in March to drive out organised crime and secure a better future for the estate.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Sergeant Tom Wilkinson, who coordinated the operation, said: “We intend to seek out, disrupt and convict those who are involved in serious organised crime.

"I would personally like to thank our communities who have given us information which has allowed us to take action. We are listening to what we are being told and we will continue to take action where we can.”

You can provide anonymous information by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101. You can visit the website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

Five people have been arrested in Barrowcliff in Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police)