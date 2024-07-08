North Yorkshire Police say they are currently searching for missing 15-year-old girl Demi who is missing from her home address in Catterick, but was last seen in York in the early hours of this morning (July 8).

A police spokesperson said: "Demi is described as mixed-race with dark, curly hair that is slightly longer than shoulder-length and dark brown eyes.

"She was last seen wearing cream joggers, a white top with black and grey detailing, and white and red trainers.

"If you have any information about where she may be, please call us on 101 and select option 1.

"If the sighting is immediate, please call 999."

Please give reference number 12240120835 when sharing information.