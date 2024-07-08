A CAR has crashed into a wall in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from York was called to Old Malton Road, in Malton just before 1pm today (July 8).

A spokesperson for the service said: “York appliance responded to reports of a road traffic collision, car into a garden wall.

“Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.

“No people were trapped.

“Incident was left with Police and Ambulance."