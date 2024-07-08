A CAR has crashed into a wall in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from York was called to Old Malton Road, in Malton just before 1pm today (July 8).
Read next:
Hollywood success for film with scenes set and shot in York
Road junction in York which accesses A64 set to close for eleven days
Man dies after crash in East Yorkshire
A spokesperson for the service said: “York appliance responded to reports of a road traffic collision, car into a garden wall.
“Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.
“No people were trapped.
“Incident was left with Police and Ambulance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article