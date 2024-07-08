The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 12.16pm today (July 8) to Westow near Malton.

A service spokesman said: "Malton and Tadcaster animal rescue crews responded to assist with a horse that had tried to jump over a fence and got stuck ontop.

"Crews used a specialist combi tool to release the horse. The horse sustained minor injuries and was left with owner."