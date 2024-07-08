British filmmaking brothers Michael and David Groom wowed jurors at Dances With Films: Los Angeles, with their debut feature Between The Lights, and walked away with the Grand Jury Prize last month (June 26).

Michael went to university in York and stills from the movie poster capture images shot in Shambles.

Read next:

Road junction in York which accesses A64 set to close for eleven days

Fight involving 'several people' breaks out in North Yorkshire pub

Council confirms date free green bin collection ends for York households

The film was set and shot in The Lake District and York (Image: Supplied)

Viewers of the trailer will also recognise St Helen’s Square and Clifford’s Tower.

'The beauty of the Lake District and York has rarely been captured so vibrantly'





The movie was screened at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, next to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and received praise for ‘originality, heart and mastery in the craft of filmmaking.’

Set within the walls of York and the Lake District, Between the Lights is a romantic drama taking place over three consecutive Christmases.

Filming also took place on the platforms of York Railway Station (Image: Supplied)

Sceptical scientist Alice falls for reluctant medium Jay as she’s taken on an ‘odyssey of love, loss and discovery that will turn her world upside down’.

Reviewers said ‘Between the Lights is a nuanced, supernaturally tinged romantic ghost tale with echoes of A Ghost Story and Truly Madly Deeply. You really feel like you've been on a meaningful journey by the end.’

Another said it was ‘a stunning cinematic achievement, and a rollicking good yarn. The beauty of the Lake District and York has rarely been captured so vibrantly.’

The film headlined Keswick Film Festival in March and wider cinematic release is expected later in 2024.

The triumph in Tinseltown means the brothers have done a ‘Dances With Films’ double’ – Between The Lights made its worldwide screening debut in December 2023 in DWF: New York.

Michael Groom said: "We're thrilled to have won the Grand Jury best feature award at Dances With Films: LA, especially as we've been judged by our filmmaking peers.

"Dances With Films celebrates truly independent films - which ours is in every sense of the word - and to be recognised by the festival is an honour, indeed.

"Thanks to all those who helped make the film, and to the jury and the festival."

As well as their own projects, the Brothers Groom have also worked for Michael Winterbottom and Andrew Eaton at Revolution Films, on films produced by Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner), and Vertigo Films.