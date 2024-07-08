The grand showcase of farming, food and the countryside will see all-new content complementing returning favourites.

From world class showjumping to the best of British cattle, goats, pigs and sheep as well as cheese and dairy competitions, there’s over 12,000 entries across 21 sections.

Visitors can also expect cutting edge machinery, the latest in innovation as well as countryside displays and demonstrations, cookery, food and drink.

Some of the famous faces heading along to the 2024 event include Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton, TV presenter Adam Henson, Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet and Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm, taking to the GYS Stage with Christine Talbot.

But what does the weather have in store? Let’s take a look at the forecast and find out if you need to pack a sun hat and suncream or an umbrella and wellies (or maybe a mix of all the weather essentials).

Great Yorkshire Show weather forecast in Harrogate – July 9-12

Below is the BBC weather forecast for Harrogate and the Great Yorkshire Show from Tuesday, July 9 until Friday, July 12:

Tuesday, July 9

You might need a raincoat for the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show as thundery showers and a moderate breeze are expected.

Temperatures are set to reach 19 degrees.

Wednesday, July 10

More wet weather is on the way – drizzle and a moderate breeze is forecast for the second day of the mega farming event.

Temperatures are set to reach 18 degrees.

Thursday, July 11

Rain will continue (but it will be light) along with a gentle breeze.

Temperatures are set to reach 16 degrees.

Friday, July 12

The rain could hold off for the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show. BBC Weather has forecast light cloud and a gentle breeze again.

Temperatures are set to reach 16 degrees.

Where is the Great Yorkshire Show held?





The Great Yorkshire Show is held at the Regional Agricultural Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

How much does it cost to get into the Great Yorkshire Show?





An adult ticket costs £35 per person, a child’s ticket costs £13 (from ages 5-18) and a family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) costs £86.

Children under 5 are free and do not require a ticket.

Please note tickets are non-refundable and will not be available to purchase at the gate.

Members of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society don't need to buy tickets to the show.

More information about the Great Yorkshire Show including dress code and parking can be found on the event’s official website.