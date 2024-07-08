The event, organised by Harrogate BID, features a ‘Friendship’ theme, with a trail of displays around town from Friday July 19.

This is in line with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

In total, 10 exhibits will be placed around Harrogate town centre, including the Yorkshire Hotel, Montpellier, the Piazza area at the Victoria Shopping Centre, the Cenotaph, Library Gardens, West Park Church, Montpellier Hill, Nicholls Tyreman, Cross James Street and on Cambridge Place.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “It’s fantastic to release the final details for this year’s Floral Summer of Celebration and we’re putting the last preparations in place to get the displays underway!

“As the BID, we’re passionate about promoting our town as a floral destination and what better way to do it than through a floral celebration.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming many visitors to the trail across the two weeks, as well as the In Bloom judges.”

Each dynamic display will have it’s own unique story, with QR codes available to scan to find out more.

The ‘Friendship’ theme has been chosen by the RHS this year to bring a focus on those people who have become friends and formed relationships through community gardening over the years.

Last year’s Floral Celebration saw Harrogate BID win Gold in the BIDs, Town Centres and City Centres category at the Britain in Bloom awards.

The event is in addition to the BID’s work to maintain Harrogate’s floral offering, which includes planters in doorways, over 200 barrier baskets and much more.