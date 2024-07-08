City of York Council said it is carrying out essential drainage works on Towthorpe Moor Lane from Monday, July 15 to Thursday July 25, and the road will be closed at one end, its junction with Strensall Road, between 8am and 6pm.

Read next:

Fight involving 'several people' breaks out in North Yorkshire pub

Man dies after crash in East Yorkshire

Council confirms date free green bin collection ends for York households

A spokesperson for the council said: “There will be no access to the Towthorpe Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) from the direction of Strensall Road, and residents seeking access to the waste and recycling centre should access it via the A64.

“The site will remain open as normal, but please expect some additional travel time and ensure that your waste is sorted in advance, to reduce the amount of time spent on site.

“Additionally, Towthorpe HWRC site is closed every Wednesday.

“While we are working to minimise disruption delays are expected, so please plan ahead when making any journeys in the area during the works.

"Emergency services will always be permitted access during the closures."