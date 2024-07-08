The Press is running four such business networking events, in association with York St John University.

The first event in February, attended by more than 100, featured former England rugby international player Tony Underwood, who is now a business performance coach.

The second event in May featured speakers including Oscar Akgul, co-owner and managing director of the Lucia restaurants in York, Harrogate and Beverley, plus the Cut and Craft steakhouse restaurants in York and Leeds.

University experts are also on-hand to talk about the help and support they can bring, along with speakers from other organisations offering business support.

The next such event is on Thursday August 1 at 5pm.

Steve Lowe, sales director for the York Press/ LocaliQ, said: “This is our third event of the year and we are excited to have to local business owners from York to tell us their story and to take questions.

“Dominic M’Benga, owner of the Hooting Owl and proud proprietor of the first Gin distillery to open inside the city walls will share his story and what inspired him, plus we have Lyndsay Watterson of Neo Walk, who after suffering MRSA created a business making colourful walking sticks and can claim to be the supplier to a few Hollywood stars.”

(Image: pic supplied)

“If you have not joined one of our networking events, please book and come along, they a free to attend, you will be treated to canapes and a few drinks, have the opportunity to meet like minded local business leaders and find out more about how the YSJ Business School could help your business grow.”

Places are limited, so to register go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-business-networking-with-the-press-and-york-st-john-university-tickets-920830006337

Steve added: “Copies of the latest Yorkshire Business Review magazine will be hot off the press too!”