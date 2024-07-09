The 2024 Wistow 10k by Selby Striders Running Club takes place at 7.30pm on August 9.

The course record of 30mins 46 seconds was set in 2013.

Selby Striders has said if this year’s winner runs a faster time, they’ll take away £100 on top of £50 prize money for finishing first.

Organisers have billed the race as one of North Yorkshire’s fastest and flattest races, saying it ‘offers the perfect opportunity for runners to set personal bests.

For more information about the race and to enter, visit https://selbystriders.org.uk/wistow/