FLORAL tributes have been left at the side of a York street to a young man who has died.

More than a dozen bouquets of flowers have been left next to a gate post in Little Stonegate.

Messages left with the flowers include: "Such an exceptional young man, so sorry - RIP."

People were yesterday stopping to read the messages and pay their respects.

The identity of the young man is not known at this time.

People stopping to read the messagesPeople stopping to read the messages (Image: Haydn Lewis)