FLORAL tributes have been left at the side of a York street to a young man who has died.
More than a dozen bouquets of flowers have been left next to a gate post in Little Stonegate.
Messages left with the flowers include: "Such an exceptional young man, so sorry - RIP."
People were yesterday stopping to read the messages and pay their respects.
The identity of the young man is not known at this time.
