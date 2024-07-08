North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information about an assault that occurred inside the Swan pub in Sherburn-in-Elmet, at approximately 10pm on Saturday, June 29.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The assault involved several people fighting on the premises.

“We’re particularly appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this incident and could help the investigation, or has information about those involved.”

North Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who could help its investigation to email Rebecca.easton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Rebecca Easton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240115529 when passing on information.