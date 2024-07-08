A FRAUDSTER has struck at a supermarket in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, following theft and fraud in Thirsk.
Read next:
- 'They looked fantastic, behaved brilliantly and had a great time' - York school prom
- Police raid house in North Yorkshire - man arrested
- Teenager missing from home in North Yorkshire found safe
A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 9pm on Saturday, May 25, at Tesco, and involved a man using a stolen bank card to purchase goods.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Please email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240094963 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article