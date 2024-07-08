The county's police force has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, following theft and fraud in Thirsk.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 9pm on Saturday, May 25, at Tesco, and involved a man using a stolen bank card to purchase goods.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Please email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240094963 when passing on information.