City of York Council leader Cllr Claire Douglas told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the authority would have to join the queue with other public services following Labour’s victory.

But she added the prospect of a Labour government working with a combined authority, council and MPs all of the same party presented unprecedented opportunities for the city.

Cllr Douglas’ comments come as York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith said the incoming Labour government presented an opportunity to put the area in a leadership position to drive economic growth.

Their remarks came after Labour won the general election taking more than 400 of the 650 Commons seats.

Labour’s Rachael Maskell held her York Central seat while the party’s candidate defeated incumbent Conservative Julian Sturdy in York Outer.

Speaking after the results had been declared, Cllr Douglas said her administration was already in a position to implement some Labour pledges locally, including free school breakfast clubs.

She added Labour pledges to end competitive bidding for local authorities and to establish multi-year funding settlements would help the council but it still had to face realities.

The council leader said: “We’re under no illusions that there are many aspects of the country that will need financial support to turn them around.

“The NHS and education are in dire need of investment, we’re going to have to get in that queue as local authorities, but in the longer term funding stability and investment in public services will start to take the pressure off of us.

“Given our funding position in York we need to try and bring in as much as we possibly can.

“We also want to see the supply of affordable homes increase as rapidly as possible, York sits in a unique position because our local plan is about to be approved and we’ve earmarked a large supply of land for housing.

“The people of York support getting the cost of housing and renting down but we need the infrastrucutre to go along with new homes.

“Commitments in the Labour manifesto to improve the availability of dentists will also be beneficial for the health of people in York.”

Mr Skaith said he wanted to position York and North Yorkshire as a powerful test bed to address nationally significant issues now that Labour were in government.

The mayor said: “Our strengths position York and North Yorkshire to create solutions for some of the world’s biggest challenges, of food insecurity and sustainable energy generation.

“By driving green growth, we can create wealth and tackle inequality in our rural and coastal communities.

“The housing crisis in York and North Yorkshire is one of my biggest priorities. I will work to ensure that in meeting our own significant need for affordable homes, we make a significant contribution to national housing targets.

“It’s time to shift the dial for rural economies and position York and North Yorkshire alongside our more industrial neighbours.

“We’re not in competition, we complete the picture.”