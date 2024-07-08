Humberside Police said a motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries in a road traffic collision on the B1229, Speeton Gate, between the junctions of Buckton Gate and New Road in Bridlington yesterday, at around 7.15pm (July 7).

A spokesperson for the force, which is appealing for information, said: “It is reported that a red Triumph motorcycle was travelling along the B1229, towards Speeton, when it is believed to have been in collision with a silver Ford Ranger.

“Emergency services attended, however, a 42-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 420 of July 7.