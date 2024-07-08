The students from York High School (YHS) in Acomb celebrated the end of their GCSE exams with a prom held at Fairfield Manor in Shipton Road.

Read next:

Students arrived in a variety of spectacular modes of transport including a horse and carriage, supercars and even an HGV.

The students from York High School in Acomb celebrated the end of their GCSE exams with a prom held at Fairfield Manor in Shipton Road (Image: Supplied)

James Walker, senior pastoral leader at York High said: “The night was a fantastic celebration of a year group that got better and better.

"The students looked fantastic, behaved brilliantly and had a great time."

Some of the girls ready for their big night (Image: Supplied)

Head teacher Rod Sims, who is set to step down in a matter of weeks, organised the first ever prom at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School and has attended the last 16 York High School proms said: “My last prom is undoubtedly one of the best, it is an absolute joy to see the students develop from 11-year-old children to young adults.

"So proud of these students and all YHS students."

Students were praised by staff (Image: Supplied)