PUPILS turned out in their finery at a York school prom to celebrate the end of term.
The students from York High School (YHS) in Acomb celebrated the end of their GCSE exams with a prom held at Fairfield Manor in Shipton Road.
Students arrived in a variety of spectacular modes of transport including a horse and carriage, supercars and even an HGV.
James Walker, senior pastoral leader at York High said: “The night was a fantastic celebration of a year group that got better and better.
"The students looked fantastic, behaved brilliantly and had a great time."
Head teacher Rod Sims, who is set to step down in a matter of weeks, organised the first ever prom at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School and has attended the last 16 York High School proms said: “My last prom is undoubtedly one of the best, it is an absolute joy to see the students develop from 11-year-old children to young adults.
"So proud of these students and all YHS students."
