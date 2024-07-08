Police are appealing for information about criminal damage that occurred in King George’s playing field, Norton.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are already ongoing and we are appealing for information, particularly about three youths (two girls and one boy) who we believe were involved.

"The safety flooring of the playground was badly damaged.

"It happened on Thursday, 13 June after 5pm.

"Please email jane.jones@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jane Jones, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"Please quote reference 12240117542 when passing on information."