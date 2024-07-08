Police are appealing for information after the gull was shot in Anchorage Way, Whitby.

A spokesperson said: "If anyone has any information with regards to identifying the offender please contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference number 12240119129. It is an offence under the Birds act 1954 and the wildlife and countryside act 1981 to kill any bird within the United Kingdom without the proper authority. It could land the offender with an unlimited fine or up to 6 months in prison or in some cases both."