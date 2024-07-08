A TEENAGER missing from home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
The county’s police force said yesterday (July 7) that 17-year-old Jai, from Scarborough, may be in Hull, but that she’s now been found safe.
A force spokesman said: “She's since been located. Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article