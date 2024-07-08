The county’s police say officers executed a warrant in Filey at an address in the town on Saturday morning (July 6).

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, after drugs were found inside the home and an investigation is now ongoing.

Filey's neighbourhood policing sergeant Emma Collins said: "Our proactive officers have executed a warrant today as we have been receiving community intelligence. We know our communities are talking, we are listening and I would like to thank those involved for giving us this information. If you have information which allows us to combat drugs in our town, I encourage you to get in touch."

You can provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or by visiting the website www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also find more support by talking to Frank on 0300 1236600 or you can visit the website https://orlo.uk/KA0nm

Free, confidential and non-judgemental services are available across North Yorkshire for people whose lives are affected by drugs. Visit https://orlo.uk/m9pCW to find out more and get support.