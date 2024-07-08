A shop in York's city centre has closed down.
Norse-inspired clothing company, Asgard, first moved to its site in Little Stonegate in 2019.
The move to York came after the company expanded from its humble beginnings as Asgard Crafts in 2002.
Despite the company starting in Scotland - Asgard made its return to York after founder, Jim, began artifacts whilst working at JORVIK Viking Centre in 1999.
However - after five years in the heart of York's city centre - Asgard cleared out their Little Stonegate store and closed down.
A notice left in the shop window said that the closure came "due to the end of the lease" being reached.
They thanked people for their custom.
