North Yorkshire Police said that Jai, from Scarborough, may be in the Hull area.

"She was last seen wearing a black top, black Adidas jogging bottoms and black trainers, and carrying a large handbag," the force added.

The police are asking those who can help, to call them on 101 or 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference number 12240119542 when doing so.