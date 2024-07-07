A road is set to be closed for "some time" after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said that they are on the scene of a two-car crash in Welburn, which is just southwest of Malton.
They have cautioned drivers on the A64, who are heading to Malton, Castle Howard, and the Howardian Hills.
More to follow.
