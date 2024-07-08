A York-based company behind Rishi Sunak's infamous election have said that they are "chuffed" with its television appearance.
Soapy Productions provided the lectern where Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the election, at the Richmond and Northallerton count.
The lectern – being dubbed 'The General Electern' – was donated to Channel 4's The Last Leg by Soapy Productions, which also provided the PA and staging for the historic election count in Northallerton.
The lectern then made on appearance live on air later that night, during The Last Leg's election special. Channel 4 then decided to auction the lectern off for charity.
Soapy Productions owner Simon Hudson said: "We are really chuffed The Last Leg agreed to auction off our lectern.
"We knew it was going to be an historic night at the election, but we didn’t know our lectern would become the focal point at the moment of conceding defeat."
The auction for the 'General Electern' has been kicked off to raise money for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer appeal.
This is an appeal close to Simon Hudson’s heart, as he lost his mum Susan to cancer in 2007.
For the last 25 years, Simon and his company Soapy Productions has been providing speaker systems to Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life and Pretty Muddy events across Yorkshire and the Humber.
The company provided the stage and AV for this year’s York Pride, and is due to provide the stages and AV for the upcoming York Proms.
