JORVIK Viking Centre in Coppergate is launching a new exclusive visitor experience for the school summer holidays. The centre says it will feature extra talks and presentations, new displays and a replica Viking house built in the gallery.

York Archaeology’s chief operations officer, Dr Howard Jones said: "JORVIK Viking Centre has been making history since it opened in April 1984, and this summer, we are taking the chance not only to bring Viking history to life, but also tell a bit of the story behind JORVIK itself.

"We are currently operating the fourth version of JORVIK, which leans more heavily than ever before on the archaeology that we discovered on this very site, with our understanding of Viking-age life significantly more advanced than it was 40 years ago, as archaeologists and researchers have continued to analyse materials and soil samples collected from this site back in the late 1970s and early 1980s."

The popular ride will remain unchanged, but new presentations before the ride and in the Explore Coppergate galleries are being added to the offering for summer visitors.

A spokesperson for JORVIK said: "Throughout the six weeks, prebooking for the centre will be essential, which will keep queueing outside to an absolute minimum."

Head of operations, Gareth Henry, added: "The time people spend queuing is often something people mention in reviews, so we will be requiring everyone to book into 15 minute arrival slots when they visit.

"We’ll also be processing their admissions much more quickly, so that everyone can enjoy the initial presentation from one of our expert costumed interpreters before they alight a time capsule for the trip back in time.

"We’ve raided our archives for footage and photographs of the archaeology and early days of JORVIK within the Discover Coppergate area to further set the scene for what is to follow."

Admission prices at JORVIK Viking Centre are £16.50 for adults, £13.25 for concessions and £11.00 for children, with under 5s going free.

Family tickets are also available for £46.00 (two adults and two children) or £53.00 (two adults and three children). Tickets for summer 2024 must be prebooked at jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk. For more details, you can call 01904 615505.