A new shop in York has opened its doors after the company completed a move across the city centre.
As previously reported by The Press, menswear brand Lambretta Clothing was set to move from its longstanding site on the corner of High Ousegate and Spurriergate.
First opening at their original site in 2016, Lambretta opted for the vacant Sugarize building - at 12A Coney Street.
Sugarize closed its doors in September of last year. Once touted as a "world's first" digital sweet shop, they closed after a brief five months in business.
Now that the Coney Street location is the home of Lambretta, store manager, Daniel Kilner said: "The lease was coming to an end, so we saw it as an opportunity to move closer into the main part of York city centre.
"It was the perfect location, perfect site - a match made in heaven."
Daniel went on to speak on the move, he said: "Lots of work went in behind the scenes but it looks really good, I'm really happy with how it turned out.
"We've only been open here for a couple of days but so far so good."
Daniel then said he feels the new site is "loads better", looking to the future - he added: "Bring it on."
